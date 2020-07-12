CBSE 12th Result Soon. A Look At Past Toppers

CBSE 12th result 2020 is expected by mid-July

CBSE is expected to announce class 10 and class 12 result soon. As per CBSE's statement given to Supreme Court on June 26, the result should be announced by July 15, though the board has not announced result declaration date yet.

CBSE board exam results have always grabbed eyeballs for the stupendous performance of toppers. Here we are taking a look back at the board toppers of past few years.

CBSE 12th Topper In 2017

Raksha Gopal, CBSE 12th Topper in 2017, scored 99.6%

In 2017, Raksha Gopal, a humanities student, topped CBSE 12th board exams with a whopping 99.6 per cent marks. After board exams, her plan included pursuing a bachelor's degree in Political Science and becoming an IAS officer.

Her exemplary marks were a result of self-study. Raksha told PTI that she did not rely on any coaching for the unusual feat.

"I did not enrol for any coaching or tuitions and did self-studying, taking help from my teachers. Humanities is as interesting and scoring as any other stream. I want to pursue political science honours and become an IAS in future", she said.

CBSE 12th Topper In 2018

Meghna Srivastava, CBSE 12th topper in 2018, scored 99.8% marks

In 2018, Meghna Srivastava from Noida's Step by Step School secured the first position after scoring 99.8 per cent marks. A humanities student, Ms. Srivastava aspired to be a psychologist.

When the results were declared, she was surprised to find her name on the top of the list. "I never stressed about the exams. In fact, I didn't take any tuition classes. I just maintained consistency," she said.

CBSE 12th Topper In 2019

In 2019, two girls, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla, emerged as class 12 CBSE toppers.

Karishma Arora, CBSE 12th topper in 2019, scored 99.8%

Karishma Arora, an Arts stream student, scored 499 marks of 500. "I worked hard and expected good result, but becoming All India Topper is beyond my expectations," she said. She also told NDTV that she stayed away from Social media in the months leading up to the board exams.

Hansika Shukla, CBSE 12th topper in 2019, scored 99.8%

Hansika Shukla also scored 499 marks, missing out on one mark in English, was the joint topper last year.

"English is a subject where even if you get above 95 per cent, it means you have done very well. So I have no regrets," she told NDTV. Hansika Shukla also wished to pursue Psychology in graduation from Delhi University.

This year the board may go CISCE way and not release list of toppers. Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results on July 10 but did not release topper's list.

"Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 Examinations," CISCE said in a release.



