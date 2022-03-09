  • Home
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Not Today: Official

CBSE 12th Result 2021: "The class 12 result may be announced this week, but not today. The board will notify soon," CBSE official said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 4:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the result of class 12 term 1 examination on Wednesday, March 9. The official from CBSE controller office told Careers360 that the class 12 result will not be announced today, however, he did not mention the result declaration date. "The class 12 result may be announced this week, but not today. The board will notify soon," the official said. CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22 Live Updates

As per the communications received from a board official earlier, the students can expect the CBSE class 12 term 1 result by Friday, following which, the class 10 result will be announced this week. Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

To download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can use their roll number and school number. Class 10 result link will be available as “School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021-22” and Class 12 results as “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-22”.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon.

