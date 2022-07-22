  • Home
CBSE 12th Results 2022 Out; CM Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee Congratulate Students

CBSE 12th Results 2022: A total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the CBSE Class 12 exam this year. The ministers, educators wished the students for their success

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 12:50 pm IST

CBSE 12th result 2022 declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022 today, July 22, a total of 92.71 per cent students passed in the Class 12 exam successfully this year. The ministers, educators took to Twitter to congratulate students for their success in the Class 12 exam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the Class 12 successful aspirants, saying, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in hindi- "Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed CBSE 12th examination. This achievement is the result of your hard work and study. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated successful students, saying, "this is just a beginning of a beautiful life ahead, full of learnings."

In the CBSE 12th result 2022, Over 33,000 students (33,423) or 2.3 per cent have scored above 95 per cent, 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent. CBSE has also announced the 10th, 12th exam dates for 2023, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held from February 15.

