CBSE 12th Results 2022 Out; CM Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee Congratulate Students
CBSE 12th Results 2022: A total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the CBSE Class 12 exam this year. The ministers, educators wished the students for their success
CBSE 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022 today, July 22, a total of 92.71 per cent students passed in the Class 12 exam successfully this year. The ministers, educators took to Twitter to congratulate students for their success in the Class 12 exam.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the Class 12 successful aspirants, saying, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future."
Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2022
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in hindi- "Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed CBSE 12th examination. This achievement is the result of your hard work and study. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future."
CBSE की 12वीं की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 22, 2022
यह उपलब्धि आप सभी के कठिन परिश्रम व अध्ययनशीलता का प्रतिफल है।
आप सभी के स्वर्णिम भविष्य हेतु अनंत मंगलकामनाएं!
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated successful students, saying, "this is just a beginning of a beautiful life ahead, full of learnings."
Congratulations and best wishes to all students who have qualified CBSE Class 12th examinations 💐— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 22, 2022
This is just a beginning of a beautiful life ahead, full of learnings.
Those who couldn't do well this year, don't lose hope. Keep aspiring, and keep working hard to achieve!
In the CBSE 12th result 2022, Over 33,000 students (33,423) or 2.3 per cent have scored above 95 per cent, 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent. CBSE has also announced the 10th, 12th exam dates for 2023, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held from February 15.