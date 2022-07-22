  • Home
CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Result Declared; Websites To Check, Login Details

CBSE Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 12th result has been declared. Students are able to download the CBSE 12th scorecard via DigiLocker.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 10:37 am IST

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Result Declared; Websites To Check, Login Details
CBSE Class 12th result announced

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th result has been declared. Students are able to download the CBSE 12th scorecard via DigiLocker. The board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 12 result considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the term 2 carried 70 per cent. However, for practical , equal weightage has been given for both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result has beeb published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Class 12 board exam result is available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official result CBSE website, the Class 12 scorecards is available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

Live updates

CBSE Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 12th result 2022 has been declared. How to check CBSE result 2022, weightage of term 1, term 2 and other key points here.

10:31 AM IST
July 22, 2022

CBSE Result 2022 At Results.cbse.nic.in: Other Official Websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • Mobile App -- UMANG


10:22 AM IST
July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Result At DigiLocker

In order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022. Read More

10:13 AM IST
July 22, 2022

CBSE 2022 Result Class 12: Weightage Of Marks

While term 1 result carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the term 2 carried 70 per cent. However, for practical ,equal weightage has been given for both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result.

10:04 AM IST
July 22, 2022

Results.cbse.nic 2022 Class 12 At UMANG App

The CBSE Class 12 result 2022 has also been made available at the UMANG app.

10:01 AM IST
July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022. The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers. Read More

