CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Result Declared; Websites To Check, Login Details
CBSE Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 12th result has been declared. Students are able to download the CBSE 12th scorecard via DigiLocker.
CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th result has been declared. Students are able to download the CBSE 12th scorecard via DigiLocker. The board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 12 result considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the term 2 carried 70 per cent. However, for practical , equal weightage has been given for both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct Link
The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result has beeb published along with the term 2 exam result.
CBSE Class 12 board exam result is available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official result CBSE website, the Class 12 scorecards is available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.
Live updates
CBSE Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 12th result 2022 has been declared. How to check CBSE result 2022, weightage of term 1, term 2 and other key points here.
CBSE Result 2022 At Results.cbse.nic.in: Other Official Websites
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- cbse.gov.in
- Mobile App -- UMANG
CBSE Class 12 Result At DigiLocker
In order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022. Read More
CBSE 2022 Result Class 12: Weightage Of Marks
While term 1 result carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the term 2 carried 70 per cent. However, for practical ,equal weightage has been given for both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result.
Results.cbse.nic 2022 Class 12 At UMANG App
The CBSE Class 12 result 2022 has also been made available at the UMANG app.
🎓 #DigitalIndia congratulates all #CBSE Class XII Students! Check your board results conveniently on #UMANG App. Download @UmangOfficial_ today by giving a missed call to 97183-97183. @Cbse_official pic.twitter.com/OtRj8jm34i— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) July 22, 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022. The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers. Read More