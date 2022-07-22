CBSE Class 12th result announced

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th result has been declared. Students are able to download the CBSE 12th scorecard via DigiLocker. The board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 12 result considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the term 2 carried 70 per cent. However, for practical , equal weightage has been given for both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result has beeb published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Class 12 board exam result is available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official result CBSE website, the Class 12 scorecards is available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.