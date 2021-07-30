  • Home
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Shortly: Different Ways To Download Your Mark Sheets

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 is expected to be released soon. Students can visit platforms like UMANG app, SMS, and DigiLocker to get their results or they can visit official website of the board, result.cbse.nic.in to download their mark sheets.

Jul 30, 2021

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 will be declared soon. Class 12 students waiting for their results can visit the official website of the board, result.cbse.nic.in to download their mark sheets. This year, due to pandemic, all the board exams were canceled and CBSE has evaluated the students by considering 30% marks of best three subjects of Class 10, 30% marks of Class 11, and 40% marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class 12.

At times, due to traffic and high usage, CBSE website crashes and this makes the result process very chaotic. In this case, students can visit platforms like UMANG app, SMS, and DigiLocker to get their results. CBSE Class 12th marksheet and certificate will be available on DigiLocker.

CBSE 12th result 2021: How To Use DigiLocker Website to check result


  • Visit digilocker.gov.in.

  • Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

  • Select Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 marksheet.

  • Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.


CBSE 12th result 2021: How To Use DigiLocker App to check result


  • Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) and search for the DigiLocker app. Install it.

  • Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

  • Enter the phone number registered with CBSE and other details.

  • Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.


Along with the results, students can also download their CBSE migration certificates through DigiLocker platforms.

Digilocker is a government initiative conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), so, its credibility is apt and students can check their results through Digilocker without any hassle.

