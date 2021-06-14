CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not To Be Released Today: Sources

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board is expected to release objective criteria today

There was a buzz initially that the Central Board of Secondary Education's Class 12 evaluation criteria would be released today, however, according to sources, CBSE is not going to release its assessment criteria today for 12th students. The Supreme Court has given June 17 as the deadline for submission of the criteria.

CBSE on June 4 formed a 13-member committee to design evaluation criteria for CBSE 12th students after their board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel was asked to submit a report within 10 days.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE will not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as per the news agency PTI.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj; Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel; and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri are also members of the committee.

Vipin Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy; Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, Director, Directorate of Education; Nidhi Pandey, US, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; Vinayak Garg, IRSEE, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti; Rubinderjit Singh Brar, PCS, Director (School Education), Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration, Director School Education; and PK. Banerjee, DDG Statistics, Ministry of Education are members of the CBSE committee.

The Centre on June 1 cancelled the CBSE Class 12 Board examinations following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

PM Modi also instructed the officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

Students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive, a government statement after the PM Modi’s meeting on June 1 said.