CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
CBSE 12th Results 2021 LIVE: CBSE 12th result 2021 has been announced at 2 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results have been declared on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE 12th result 2021 has been declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.gov.in. The results can be downloaded using roll number and if a student do not have the roll number, he or she can check it on the board website. This year's CBSE results will be first-of-its-kind, as the board has prepared it without exams. Students' performance in past examinations have been taken into consideration. CBSE board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid crisis
Other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the results.
To download CBSE Class 12 roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials. Last year, the CBSE announced Class 12 results on July 13.
CBSE Class 12th result 2021 live updates, latest news here:
Live updates
Credential Required To Access CBSE Class 12 Result Declared
To access CBSE Class 12 results from the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to insert their roll numbers and school numbers.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Direct Link
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared
The board has declared the CBSE Class 12 results 2021.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
The official websites to check CBSE Class 12 results -- cbseresults.nic.in, is slow.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Grievance Portal For Students
A grievance portal for the students will also be set up by the board so that the queries on CBSE Class 12 result 2021 can be solved.
CBSE Class 12 Results: Optional Exams
CBSE will conduct the optional exams for the students not satisfied with the evaluation criteria and the CBSE results Class 12 obtained thereof between August 15 and September 15. CBSE will open the application window to register for the optional exams after the Class 12th results are declared.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Essential Repeaters
CBSE may decide to repeat its decision of not marking students 'Fail' for the 12th exam. Last year, for Class 12, the board decided to not mark 'Fail' and instead mention 'Essential Repeat' in subjects for which exams were cancelled.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Last Year's Statistics
In 2020, a total of 88.78 per cent students had passed, an increase of 5.38 per cent from 2019.
Last year, the pass percentage among girls was 92.15 per cent and among boys, it was 86.19 per cent. Girls had done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The Pass percentage among transgender students was 66.67 per cent.
CBSE Class 12 Results Will Be First-Of-Its-Kind
The board is going to declare CBSE Class 12 result without any exam for the first time. Students will be able to access the results from the CBSE official site - cbseresult.nic.in, cbse.result.nic or cbse.nic.in 2021.
cbse. nic. in 2021 Class 12 Result Soon; Portal For Marksheets, Certificates
The CBSE has launched a portal to provide students with duplicate copies of their academic documents online. The in-house Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) is a “safe, quick and viable solution” to provide students their marksheets, certificates and other documents amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the board.
CBSE Class 12 Result On Umang App
Students can download the UMANG app, which is another way to get CBSE Class 12 result 2021.
- Download the app from Google PlayStore
- Install it and complete the registration process
- On the result day, click on 'Students' under 'Categories'.
- Click on 'CBSE'.
- Click on the result download link.
CBSE Class 12 Result On Cbse.result.nic
The Class 12 CBSE results can be accessed on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Result Grading System
The top 1/8th students get the A1 grade, followed by A2, B1, B2 and so on.
A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
E: Failed candidates, or Essential Repeaters
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Roll Number Finder At www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
CBSE Class 12 Result On Phone
- On your phone browser, type cbseresults.nic.in.
- The result link will be available under the 'Result 2021' section.
- Login with the required information and download your result. Also, take a printout.
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Students of Class 12 will have their CBSE 12th results 2021 based on their performance in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams.
CBSE Roll Number Finder Official Website
- Visit cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
- Scroll down and click on the designated link - Roll Number Finder
- On the next window, click on the Continue button
- Select the class -- Class 10 or Class 12
- Insert the candidate’s name, name of mother and father and the date of birth of the candidate
- Submit and access the roll number
The CBSE roll number finder official website has now put two links in case one does not work. To access the CBSE roll number finder official website, students will have to login the cbse official website with credentials.
CBSE Official Site
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- cbse.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- DigiLocker app
- UMANG app
- IVRS
- SMS
To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.
When class 12 result will be declared 2021
The wait of several students asking the ministry and the board "when Class 12 result will be declared 2021" will end today. The board will release the Class 12th CBSE results at 2pm.
CBSE Class 12 Result Download pdf
Students will be able to access the CBSE Class 12 result result download pdf as soon as the results are announced at 2 pm.
cbseresults.nic.in.2021 Last Year
88.78 per cent students had passed last year in cbseresults.nic.in results.
DigiLocker CBSE Result 2021
As soon as the Class 12 CBSE results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker CBSE result 2021 website – digilocker.gov.in. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.
Cbseresults nic in 2021 Roll Number Finder
As the exams were cancelled in view of the Covid crisis, the students did not receive any admit cards with their roll numbers and now the board has activated the window to access the roll numbers. The roll numbers will be required to check the results on the result website.
To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 12 result Today
CBSE pass certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates will be available on the DigiLocker platform. Students can download their documents from the app or the website by clicking on ‘CBSE’ under the ‘Education’ section.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021: Date, Time
The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be announced today, July 30, at 2 pm. The results will be available online at cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Today At 2 PM
CBSE Class 12th results will be available on the board's official website, cbseresults.nic.in.