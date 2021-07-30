Image credit: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2021 has been declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.gov.in. The results can be downloaded using roll number and if a student do not have the roll number, he or she can check it on the board website. This year's CBSE results will be first-of-its-kind, as the board has prepared it without exams. Students' performance in past examinations have been taken into consideration. CBSE board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid crisis

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check List here Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage Click Here

Other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the results.

To download CBSE Class 12 roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials. Last year, the CBSE announced Class 12 results on July 13.

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 live updates, latest news here: