  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download Migration Certificates From Digilocker

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download Migration Certificates From Digilocker

CBSE has declared the Class 12th results. The result is available on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in or its result portal cbseresults.nic.in. Qualified students can get the digital migration certificate of CBSE exams through DigiLocker.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 2:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Announced. Know How To Download The Mark Sheet
CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, No Merit List This Year
CBSE Result 2021: How To Download Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Announced At 2 PM
‘Akhir Vo Din Aa Gaya’: Twitter Abuzz With Memes On CBSE 12th Result Day
CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download Migration Certificates From Digilocker
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Download Migration Certificate Through Digilocker
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results. The result is available on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in or its result portal cbseresults.nic.in. After the result is declared, students are being issued a migration certificate so that they can use it for further admission procedures. The migration certificate is given to only those candidates who have appeared for the examination of the Board.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

Students who could not qualify the examination or have appeared for improvement/ additional subjects should not apply for a migration certificate.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Qualified students can get the digital migration certificate of CBSE exams through DigiLocker. This is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India program which provides access to authentic digital documents to the public. Digilocker partnered with CBSE in 2019 to provide digital certificates. Students can also avail their marksheets through Digilocker's app or website.

CBSE Result 2021: How to download migration certificates from Digilocker

  • Log in/ Sign up on the website or download the application of Digilocker through Playstore/Appstore

  • Enter the one time password(OTP) sent to your registered mobile number and the last six digits of your roll number as the security pin

  • Students will be redirected to a new page in which they are required to click on the 'Issued Document' section of DigiLocker.

  • Required certificates will be displayed on the screen. Students can download it for future references

Students who are unable to log in using their mobile numbers need to create an account using their Aadhaar card number. They can log in to their account using their mobile number or aadhaar card number or username.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 CBSE 12th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
Live | PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Announced. Know How To Download The Mark Sheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Announced. Know How To Download The Mark Sheet
CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, No Merit List This Year
CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, No Merit List This Year
JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Live | JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................