CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download Migration Certificates From Digilocker

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Download Migration Certificate Through Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results. The result is available on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in or its result portal cbseresults.nic.in. After the result is declared, students are being issued a migration certificate so that they can use it for further admission procedures. The migration certificate is given to only those candidates who have appeared for the examination of the Board.

Students who could not qualify the examination or have appeared for improvement/ additional subjects should not apply for a migration certificate.

Qualified students can get the digital migration certificate of CBSE exams through DigiLocker. This is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India program which provides access to authentic digital documents to the public. Digilocker partnered with CBSE in 2019 to provide digital certificates. Students can also avail their marksheets through Digilocker's app or website.

CBSE Result 2021: How to download migration certificates from Digilocker

Log in/ Sign up on the website or download the application of Digilocker through Playstore/Appstore

Enter the one time password(OTP) sent to your registered mobile number and the last six digits of your roll number as the security pin

Students will be redirected to a new page in which they are required to click on the 'Issued Document' section of DigiLocker.

Required certificates will be displayed on the screen. Students can download it for future references

Students who are unable to log in using their mobile numbers need to create an account using their Aadhaar card number. They can log in to their account using their mobile number or aadhaar card number or username.