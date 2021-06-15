CBSE committee will submit report on the evaluation criteria Class 12 on June 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) committee formed to decide criteria to declare the results of Class 12th cancelled exams will submit its report on June 18. The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday, June 14. The CBSE exams were cancelled considering the “safety and interest of students” amid Covid.

As per sources, most panel members are in favour of giving weightage to Class 10 and Class 11 scores besides pre-board and internal exams for Class 12.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' suggesting that the result for class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The Board on June 1 cancelled the examinations for these students following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

Students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive, a government statement after the PM Modi’s meeting on June 1 said.