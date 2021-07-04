CBSE 12th Result 2021: Alternative Ways To Check Result If Cbseresults.nic.in Crashes

Alternative ways to check Class 12th CBSE results if cbseresults.nic.in crashes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to declare the Class 12th result for the cancelled board exams by July 31. The board this year had to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exams considering the safety of the students amid the ongoing pandemic. Students will be able to access their CBSE results Class Class 12 on the official websites of the board and through SMS. However, in case the cbseresults.nic.in is not accessible, results can also be checked on results.gov.in and private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

For students accessing the Class 12th results from private portals should also cross-check with the official website.

After the Centre decided to cancel the board exams 2021, the CBSE had said that it will announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2021 “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". The board this year will use students’ performances in Class 12, Class 11 and Class 10 exams in a 40:30:30 ratio.

Here’s How Students Can Check Results If Cbseresults.nic.in Crashes

Results.gov.in

This website hosts results for almost all exams conducted in India. Results of academic and entrance exams including those held by NTA and state education board are released in this website.

Examresults.net, Indiaresults.com

Visit examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Click on the link for CBSE Class 12th result

On the next window of the website, enter roll, number and registration number

Click on ‘Submit’

View and download the CBSE Class 12th result 2021

DigiLocker

For students who have created their accounts on DigiLocker can access their mark sheets and pass certificates there. Students will be notified on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their marksheets and pass certificates once they are issued by CBSE.

CBSE will open the application window to register for the optional exams after the Class 12 results are declared. CBSE will conduct the optional exams for Class 12 students who are not satisfied with the results obtained by evaluation criteria. The education board has also stipulated the optional exam dates between August 15 and September 15.