CBSE 12th Result 2020: Over 87,000 Students In Compartment Category

CBSE announced class 12 results today. The board has improved its performance this year by 5.38 per cent.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 2:41 pm IST

CBSE 12th result 2020: over 87,000 thousand students have been placed in compartment category
New Delhi:

CBSE announced class 12 results today. The board has improved its performance this year by 5.38 per cent. While in 2019, 83.40 per cent students passed, in 2020, the pass percentage has increased to 88.78 per cent. The increase in pass percentage means that the number of students who have been placed in compartment category has decreased.

This year 7.35 per cent students have been placed in compartment category. In comparison to 2019, when 99,207 students were placed in compartment category, this year the number has come down to 87,651.

This year, CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” by the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website," the statement issued by the board said.

The board will decide schedule for compartment exam in consultation with government of India.

The board has also said that it will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive as assessed and decided by the Central Government.

Another first for the board this year is that it has decided not to release topper's list for 2020. CBSE board toppers are known for their stupendous performance. The board toppers for last two years had scored 99.8 per cent marks. Board toppers in last three years have all been from Arts stream.


