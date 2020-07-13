CBSE 12th Result 2020: Here's Why You Can’t Access Results From Cbseresults.nic.in

Today, after the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE released the CBSE 12th results, several candidates complained that the Board results released in the afternoon were not accessible through the official website; cbseresults.nic.in. Responding to the complaints raised by the students, an official from the Board said the National Informatics Centre or NIC has informed that "there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results". The CBSE statement regarding the cbseresults.nic.in has also said the issue will be resolved in two hours.

“As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results. The same is likely to resume in two hours. However, complete results have been sent to all schools and can be checked from official e mails IDs created for each school Students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker”.

CBSE has released class 12 results on its official website today. This year total 88.78 per cent students have passed, an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year. This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

In the CBSE Class 12 result declared today, a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%.

CBSE 12 th result 2020: Alternative options

Here are three alternative options to check your CBSE 12th results:

UMANG mobile app

UMANG, Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance, is a unified Platform for single point access to major Central and State Government services. Students can view their results on UMANG Mobile App of Ministry of Electronics & IT which is available for Android, lOS and Windows based Smart Phones and also on www.umang.gov.in.

IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System

The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

Private portals

The CBSE 12th results are available on some of the exam' results website owned by private companies. The candidates may check the results from the private websites for now and may crosscheck it later with the official CBSE result portal.