  CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Students trend #Cbseresults, Flood Internet With Memes

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Students trend #Cbseresults, Flood Internet With Memes

With the CBSE website crashing minutes after the 12th results were declared, students expressed their anger through memes.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 2:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 12th result 2020 today. The results were announced by the HRD Minister, through his official social media account, two days before the expected date. The CBSE, on June 26, told the Supreme Court that results will be announced by July 15. CBSE will not declare the merit list this year as, for the first time, CBSE results have been published without completing the entirety of the annual board exams. CBSE 12th Result 2020 was announced after calculating the best of the subjects in which the students have appeared with the internal marks of the student.

The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is at 88.78%. This year, the overall pass percentage has increased by 5.38% as compared to last year’s. However, students were facing difficulty accessing the results as the CBSE website was not responsive due to high traffic.

As always, students responded to the development by flooding the internet with memes. Some pointed to the CBSE website crashing a few minutes after the results were declared. Others dreaded calls from relatives while some chose to comment on the chaos caused by the unexpected announcement.

Here are some of the memes that flooded social media soon after the results were declared.


Some chose to comment on the chaos that followed when results where announced unexpectedly.

While others poked fun at the fact there will be no merit list this year.

However, most memes were focused on one aspect: eager relatives.




