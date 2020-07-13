CBSE 12th Result 2020 @ Cbseresults.nic.in: Optional Examination Details

CBSE had released the Class 12 results today at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE will conduct an Optional Examination in the subjects whose examinations scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive as assessed and decided by the Central Government. 88.78 % qualified for higher education in the CBSE 12th results declared today. Highest pass percentage in the country has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram region where 97.67% students have passed. In Bengaluru and Chennai, 97.05% and 96.17% of the total students have passed. Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth position respectively in the region-wise performance.

87.651 students have been placed in compartment.

The pass percentage among girls is 92.15% whereas it is 86.19% among boys.

CBSE 12th results 2020: Optional examinations

Candidates whose results have been declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so, said the CBSE 12th results statement.

"Marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who had opted to take these examinations. However, even based on above criteria, the results of 400 students could not be computed and hence, their results will not be announced today," the statement said.

The schedule for taking options from the students who are eligible and the dates of the optional examinations will be announced subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.

"CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” by the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website," the statement said.