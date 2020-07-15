CBSE 12th Result 2020: Apply For Re-Verification Of Marks Till July 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will allow students to apply for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of it and revaluation of answers. The CBSE Class 12 results were declared on Monday, July 13. Students unsatisfied with the CBSE Class 12th results can apply online for the verification and revaluation for the subjects whose exams were held as per schedule before the commencement of lockdown. Students can apply for CBSE verification between July 7 and July 21. The photocopies of the answer sheets of the verified subjects can be obtained by applying online at the CBSE website on August 1-2, 2020 and online application for revaluation of answers can be done between August 6 and August 7.

The CBSE 2020 Class 12 result witnessed an increase in the pass percentage from last year. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th this year stood at 88.78 per cent.

How To Apply For CBSE Class 12 Verification

Students can apply for the verification of CBSE answer sheets at the official website of the board. Students are to register on the CBSE website, mention the details as required and pay the CBSE verification fees of Rs 500 for each subject for applying for the verification process. There is no bar on the number of subjects to be verified.

STEPS

Step 1: Visit CBSE website

Step 2: Register with the roll number and stream as mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 admit card

Step 3: Mention the subjects to be revaluated

Step 4: Provide other required details

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application

As per a CBSE statement, in an increase or decrease in the CBSE Class 12 marks, students have to surrender their mark sheets and the board will issue a new one.