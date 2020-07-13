CBSE 12th Result 2020: 92.15% Girls Pass, Do Better Than Boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has announced the board’s Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage of CBSE 12th this year is 88.78 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 92.15 per cent, is 5.96 percentage points higher than that of boys, 86.19 per cent. The pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th transgender students is 66.67.

The pass percentage this year has increased considerably for boys and girls from last year’s. However, the percentage of students under transgender category has declined from 83.33 per cent last year to 66.67 per cent this year.

Going by the type of school, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, or JNVs, have the highest pass percentage with 98.70% while ordinary government and private schools have pass percentages of 91.56 per cent and 88.22 per cent respectively.

The board will not provide the percentage-wise merit list for the CBSE Class 12th result this year.

CBSE Class 12 result 2020 has been declared on cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their CBSE 12th class results on some private websites including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To check CBSE 12th Result 2020

STEP 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the designated fields, insert roll number, school code and other required information

STEP 3: Click submit and view CBSE 12th result 2020

Candidates accessing their CBSE 12th Result 2020 from private portals, are however, advised to confirm with the official websites for authentication of CBSE results.