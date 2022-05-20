  • Home
CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: "Application Based, Balanced Paper"; Check Students' Reactions

Neeraj Sharma, PGT Physics, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector-8, said, "It's a good quality question paper, a typical application-based physics paper. It contains some good concept based questions to discriminate brilliant student and few easy direct questions for average students"

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 20, 2022 1:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis 2022:
Check CBSE 12th Physics paper analysis 2022
CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis 2022:

CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Physics paper 2022 was concluded, and the students who have appeared in the Physics exam on Friday, May 20 analysed the paper as moderate and balanced. The Class 12 Physics paper was of 35 marks. LIVE UPDATES | CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis

According to Ankita Goswami, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student, the Class 12 Physics paper was balanced, most of the questions were application based. "The students who understand the concept well can expect good marks, but its a bit tough for the average students."

Reviewing today's Physics paper, Neeraj Sharma, PGT Physics, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector-8, said, "It's a good quality question paper, a typical application-based physics paper. It contains some good concept based questions to discriminate brilliant student and few easy direct questions for average students. For few questions based on nuclear fission would create nervous moment as it contains a term which was deleted this year from syllabus. Good students will be able to complete it well in time though average students will struggle to complete in given paper. Overall, it's a balanced paper."

CBSE Physics Paper CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12

