CBSE 12th Exam 2022 Concludes With Psychology; Check Paper Analysis

CBSE 12th Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Psychology exam on Wednesday, June 15. The term 2 Psychology paper was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the paper was of 35 marks. The students who have attempted the Class 12 Psychology paper analysed it as easy and moderately difficult. READ MORE | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?

The teachers also reviewed the CBSE 12th Psychology paper as moderately difficult. Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Psychology and Students Counsellor, Vidyagyan School Bulandshahr said, "Today’s Psychology question paper was similar to the sample paper released by CBSE. The question paper was of moderate difficulty level. 50 per cent of questions were case-study and application-based and rest 50 per cent were direct questions and required simple recall skills. Overall, it was a balanced question paper and students can score well."

Varda Jutta, School Counsellor and Psychology Teacher, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, "The exam paper was a standard one. It followed the NCERT and sample papers pattern and the instructions were based on CBSE guidelines. The paper was a balanced and perfect mix of application and memory-based questions. Some questions were focused on critical thinking and asked students to provide a more in-depth response. Section C of the paper can be considered challenging but would not be difficult to crack for students with conceptual clarity. The exam was not very time consuming and could be completed in stipulated time."

"Overall, the paper was a scoring one. The students who studied well and practiced sample papers thoroughly can expect marks above 33, while the average score can be around 30," the teacher added.

A total of 14.54 lakh (14,54,370) students appeared for the Class 12 exam which was conducted for 51 days. The Class 12 exam was concluded today. The students can expect their Class 12 exam results 2022 soon, by July second week. CBSE Class 12 exam result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in.