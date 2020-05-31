CBSE 12th Exam 2020: NIOS To Start Live Sessions On SWAYAM Prabha For Remaining Subjects

Image credit: Twitter CBSE Class 12 Exams: NIOS To Start Live Sessions On SWAYAM Prabha For Pending CBSE Subjects

The National School of Open Learning, or NIOS, will start live sessions for students of senior secondary levels, or Class 11 and Class 12 on SWAYAM Prabha television channels from June 1.

The live sessions will cover the remaining subjects for the board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE.

The live sessions at SWAYAM Prabha will include Yoga, Music, Dance and Art.

In a social media post, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', said: “Starting tomorrow, NIOS will be conducting live sessions for Sr. Secondary students on SWAYAM Prabha covering subjects for which CBSE is yet to conduct exams.”

He further added: “Sessions at secondary level would comprise of Yog, Music, Dance, Art and Craft and Counselling.”

📢Announcement

Starting tomorrow, @niostwit will be conducting live sessions for Sr. Secondary students on #SWAYAMPrabha covering subjects for which @cbseindia29 is yet to conduct exams. Sessions at secondary level would comprise of Yog, Music, Dance, Art & Craft and Counseling. pic.twitter.com/DLGYKYkx98 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 31, 2020

The coronavirus induced lockdown from mid-march and extended multiple times has thrown the academic calendar off track across states. Several exams including Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 2020) exams, Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for medical colleges in India are delayed.

NIOS has been taking various initiatives so that students’ education is not affected or slowed down due to the challenges of COVID-19 lockdown.