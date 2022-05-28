CBSE 12th Economics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Balanced, NCERT-Based"

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th Economics paper analysis

CBSE 12th Economics Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 term 2 Economics paper 2022 on Saturday, May 28. According to the students, the Class 12 Economics paper was balanced and followed the NCERT pattern. Subham Giri, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that it was a balanced paper, with a mix of easy and tough questions. "Most of the questions in the 12th Economics paper were easy. In Macro Economics, the questions were a bit conceptual and application based. Overall, the paper was NCERT based and followed the pattern of sample paper," the student said. READ MORE | CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022: "Lengthy Paper, Questions Were Tricky, Application Based"

The 12th Economics paper was of 40 marks, and carried 13 questions. According to the teacher Sunita Dey, PGT- Economics, Modern English School, Guwahati, "the pattern and the difficulty level of the question paper was very similar to that of the CBSE sample paper, hence the questions included in the question paper had easy to moderate difficulty level." "In Macro Economics, the questions were meant to test the basic understanding of concepts and application. In the Indian Economic Development part, most of the questions reflected the current issues and challenges of the Indian economy," the teacher said. Overall, it was a balanced paper, with a perfect combination of basic understanding and application of concepts, she added. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Easy, NCERT-Based"

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School analysed the Class 12 Economics paper as easy and balanced. "The Economics paper of today was a balanced one, the questions were mostly easy. In Macro Economics, the questions were mostly conceptual and application based. The students can easily score above 35 in today's paper."

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE term 2 exam, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.