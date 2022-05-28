CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Tips For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th Economics paper will be of 40 marks

CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Economics paper 2022 on Saturday, May 28. The 12th Economics paper will be of 40 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Class 12 Economics paper will have 13 questions- five questions of two marks and three marks, and three questions of five marks.

The candidates will be allotted 15 minutes time to read the Economics paper, they should remember only blue/ black ball point will be allowed to use in filling up the instructions and answering the questions in the answer sheets.

Sudeshna Bhattacharya, HOD Economics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad advised students to read the questions thoroughly and to give answers to the point. "Read the questions thoroughly during the reading time. It is best to know the entire question paper before beginning to answer it," the teacher advised. ALSO READ | CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022: "Lengthy Paper, Questions Were Tricky, Application Based"

CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Tips

Don't forget to carry your admit card at the exam centre. Apart from the admit card, the candidates should remember to carry face masks and hand sanitisers at the exam centre and maintain the COVID-19 guidelines The candidates are advised to focus on time management. Don’t spend too much time on one question only. Time spent on a question must correspond to the weightage of marks The answers should be to the point. Don’t elaborate unnecessarily but don’t cut corners either. While attempting the answers, it’s important to underline the keywords. Present your answers neatly, in points preferably. Don’t let nervousness get the better of you. Don’t panic. It’s important to stay focussed and calm before and during the exam. Don't carry any sorts of electronic gadgets at the exam centre- mobile, digital watch, notebook, jewelleries. The candidate's paper will be cancelled on possession of any such material. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Easy, NCERT-Based"

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will take the Class 12 term 2 exam which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE term 2 exam, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.