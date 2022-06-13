CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Highly Scoring Paper,' Say Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th Computer Science analysis

CBSE 12th Computer Science Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science exam on Monday, June 13. The students who have appeared in the 12th Computer Science exam analysed the paper as easy and highly scoring. The Class 12 Computer Science exam was of 35 marks, and conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The teachers also analysed the Class 12 Computer Science paper as easy. Deepa Sharma, HOD, Computer Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, "The Class 12 Computer Science exam was along the expected lines. Broadly speaking, there were three sections: each question in Section A carried 2 marks, each question in Section B carried 3 marks and each question in Section C carried 4 marks. There were three internal choice questions as well."

"The questions based on stacks/ database/ Mysql commands and Networking’ were drafted to test the knowledge and application capability of the students. One or two questions were a bit tricky as they were based on conceptual understanding. However, students who were well prepared may not find them difficult to crack. Overall, the Computer Science exam was quite well-balanced and covered the syllabus adequately," the teacher added.

Diganta Kumar Roy, PGT Computer Science, Modern English School, Guwahati said, "The question paper will be a high scoring paper. The students could attempt all the questions and were satisfied with the pattern of the question paper. The paper is expected to be high scoring. In term of difficulty stack, the questions gave uneasiness to the students. However it was still moderate and could be answered. The level of the questions is well suited for the students of all levels. The students will be able to score above 90 per cent in this paper easily."

According to Ekta Kaper, Teaching faculty, Senior years, Computer Science, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, "The paper was theory driven and easy, the questions required a basic understanding of the subject. The paper was formatted in accordance with the CBSE guidelines. The students did not face any issues w.r.t time management and they all could complete the paper within the allotted time."

A total of 14.54 lakh (14,54,370) students appeared in the CBSE 12th exam which will be concluded on June 15. Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2022 this month, the students can check 10th result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.