CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 compartment result 2022 soon. CBSE has conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Expected Soon

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 compartment result 2022 soon. CBSE has conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23 in offline mode. The CBSE compartment exam was held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. Once declared, students can check and download their CBSE 12th compartment result from the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th scorecard, students need to log in with their roll number, school number and date of birth.

The board has conducted the CBSE compartment examination for students who wish to improve their performance in one subject. The students can download the CBSE 12th Compartment result from the following alternative websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • results.nic.in
  • results.gov.in

Apart from the official website, CBSE will also release the Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application. The CBSE 12th compartment scorecard will include details like student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students. The CBSE 12th digital mark sheet, passing certificate and migration certificate will be issued on the DigiLocker. Candidates can download their documents by logging in using the registered mobile number.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" link.
  3. Select your Class and enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth
  4. Submit details and the CBSE 12th compartment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.
