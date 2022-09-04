CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com List of websites to get CBSE 12th compartment exam scorecard

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result for the Class 12 compartment exam soon. The students will get their Class 12 compartment exam result on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, they can download the scorecard using their roll number, date of birth.

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam was held on August 23 in offline mode. The students who wish to improve their performance in a subject appeared for the compartment exam. ALSO READ | CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022: Official Websites To Download Scorecard

cbse.gov.in results.cbse.nic.in results.nic.in results.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 12th Compartment Result link

Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE 12th scorecard will include student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students. The Class 12 compartment exam scorecard will also be available through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.