CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The students will get their Class 12 compartment exam result on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Download scorecard using roll number, date of birth

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 9:36 am IST
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time
List of websites to get CBSE 12th compartment exam scorecard
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result for the Class 12 compartment exam soon. The students will get their Class 12 compartment exam result on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, they can download the scorecard using their roll number, date of birth.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam was held on August 23 in offline mode. The students who wish to improve their performance in a subject appeared for the compartment exam. ALSO READ | CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022: Official Websites To Download Scorecard

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. results.cbse.nic.in
  3. results.nic.in
  4. results.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in
  • Click on CBSE 12th Compartment Result link
  • Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth
  • CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE 12th scorecard will include student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students. The Class 12 compartment exam scorecard will also be available through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.

