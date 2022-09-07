CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Out; Details On Marks Verification, Re-Evaluation

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Marks Verification, Re-evaluation

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 compartment result today, September 7. The students can check and download their CBSE Class 12 compartment scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Along with CBSE 12th compartment result, the board has also announced the dates for verification of marks, re-evaluation and obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books.

As per the CBSE, the students who have appeared for the Class 12th compartment examination can apply for verification of marks from September 9 to 10, by paying the processing fee of Rs 500 per subject. The students have to apply online for the CBSE 12th compartment marks verification. The candidates who will apply for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining the photocopy of answer book of the respective subject.

The students can apply for the photocopy of evaluated answer books on September 15, 2022. The processing fee for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 700. Moreover, the candidates who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question. The CBSE will accept the request for re-evaluation/challenges only for the theory portion. The processing fee for re-evaluation of the answer book is Rs 100 per question.

CBSE has declared the Class 12 compartment exam result along with the improvement result today. "The students who were declared passed in the main exam 2022, and appeared to the improvement of their performance in one subject, their result is also being declared today," CBSE notification mentioned.