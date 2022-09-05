CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE 12th Compartment exam 2022 scorecard at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for the Class 12 compartment exam this month. The students can check and download their Class 12 compartment exam scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 compartment exam was earlier held on August 23, the candidates who wish to improve their marks appeared for the compartment exam.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Official Websites, Direct Link

The official websites to download the Class 12 Compartment exam scorecard are- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Check

CBSE Class 12 Compartment result will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Click on the 12th compartment result link, enter roll number, school number and date of birth. CBSE Class 12 compartment result will appear on the screen, download the scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for Class 12 exam on July 22, a total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Over 33 thousand (33,423) students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the Class 12 exam, while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

For details on CBSE Class 12 result 2022, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.