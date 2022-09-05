  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The students can check and download their Class 12 compartment exam scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 12:04 pm IST
None

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time
Marksheet, Migration Certificate On DigiLocker Equally Valid, Confirms CBSE
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Begins Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams Start Tomorrow; Practical Exam Guidelines, Other Details
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Download CBSE 12th Compartment exam 2022 scorecard at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for the Class 12 compartment exam this month. The students can check and download their Class 12 compartment exam scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

The Class 12 compartment exam was earlier held on August 23, the candidates who wish to improve their marks appeared for the compartment exam.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Official Websites, Direct Link

The official websites to download the Class 12 Compartment exam scorecard are- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Check

CBSE Class 12 Compartment result will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Click on the 12th compartment result link, enter roll number, school number and date of birth. CBSE Class 12 compartment result will appear on the screen, download the scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for Class 12 exam on July 22, a total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Over 33 thousand (33,423) students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the Class 12 exam, while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

For details on CBSE Class 12 result 2022, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Result cbse 12th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Teacher's Day Eve: President Droupadi Murmu Hopes More Talent Joins Teaching Profession
Teacher's Day Eve: President Droupadi Murmu Hopes More Talent Joins Teaching Profession
Delhi Government Introduces Student Advisory Board In Its Schools
Delhi Government Introduces Student Advisory Board In Its Schools
Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
Teachers’ Day 2022: Extraordinary Contribution By Teachers For Students' Uninterrupted Education During COVID
Teachers’ Day 2022: Extraordinary Contribution By Teachers For Students' Uninterrupted Education During COVID
.......................... Advertisement ..........................