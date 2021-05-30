CBSE 12th Cancellation: Truncated Papers Or Results Based On Past Exams? ‘Nothing Certain Yet,’ Says Official

Image credit: Shutterstock ‘Nothing certain yet’: CBSE Official on Class 12 board exams (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any decision yet for Class 12 students. According to reports, the CBSE may consider students’ performances in previous exams to calculate results, in case board exams get cancelled. When asked about these possibilities, a CBSE official did not confirm or deny them. “Nothing certain yet,” the CBSE official told NDTV.

According to a report by news agency PTI, CBSE is contemplating various options for Class 12 students, including cancellation of exams and alternative assessment, or exams in truncated format.

In the meeting of Union Ministers and State Education Ministers, the CBSE had shared two proposals for Class 12 exams – conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled. Later, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked states to send their detailed suggestions on these exams by May 25.

"While majority states have favoured the option proposed by the CBSE about shorter duration exams for major subjects in August, the COVID-19 situation is still being reviewed and cancellation of exams and marking students on the basis of previous exams is still an option," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The Supreme Court of India will hear two pleas tomorrow, May 31 – one for the cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams, and the other against it.

A day before the top court’s hearing, students across the country have tweeted with #cancelboardexam, raising their voices against holding exams amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE’s decision on Class 12 board exams is expected in the first week of June, 2021.