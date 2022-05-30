CBSE 12th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, NCERT-Based"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

CBSE 12th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 12th Biology paper on Monday, May 30. The students who have appeared in the Class 12 Biology exam analysed the paper as 'easy and balanced', with questions followed the pattern of sample paper. Vishal Singh, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, "most of the questions were direct, and from the NCERT books. I am expecting a score above 30 in the paper." LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Paper Analysis

The CBSE 12th Biology paper was of 35 marks, the students attempted 13 questions in the paper. The paper contains six questions of two and three marks each, and one case study based question of five marks.

According to the teachers, the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper was a balanced one, with most of the questions from NCERT books. Lipika Tamuli, PGT- Biology, Modern English School, Guwahati said, "CBSE 12th Biology exam pattern and difficulty level were similar as that of CBSE sample paper. It consists of question ranging from easy to moderate difficulty. 60% questions were mostly direct and if the students studied well, they have good chance for scoring well The question paper is balanced and student’s friendly paper which is a perfect mix of analysis, application and memory based questions. If students read the NCERT Book properly they will score well. Students could readily finish the paper in allotted time." " Application based questions from Biotechnology was of high order and average students may find difficulty in answering those questions," the teacher added.

Sudhir, Lecturer Biology, Government Boys' Senior secondary school, Prashant Vihar said, "This paper contains all kinds of balance including mostly easy level, with adequate quality content of high order thinking. Almost all students will find familiarity with 80 per cent of the content as in directly asked topics / language. Some questions were asked on memory based as name of ringworm causative organism. Some students found even easy ecological based questions were asked in complex indirect language. Overall question paper was meant to demand familiar concepts except about 6 marks out of 35 asking deep concepts."

According to Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School, "The 12th Biology paper was a balanced one, with mix of easy and application based questions. The questions were mostly direct, and from NCERT books. Few questions were application based, the candidates can expect a score above 30."

Nidhi Sharma, Biology Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad analysed the 12th Biology paper as easy, saying, "The questions were NCERT-based with a slight change in language. The diagram-based questions were direct questions. The analysis based questions were not difficult to tackle. The case study-based questions were from known important topics in biotech."

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students are appearing for the term 2 Class 12 exam which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE 10th, 12th results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

