CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022: "Lengthy Paper, Questions Were Tricky, Application Based"

CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 12 Accountancy paper on Monday, May 23, the students appeared for the Accountancy paper analysed it a bit lengthy, with around 40 per cent of the questions asked were tricky and application based. The Accountancy Paper was of 40 marks, and students attempted 12 questions from section A and B.

Ravi Kumar, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the Accountancy paper of today was lengthy, and a bit difficult for the average students. "The calculation based questions were a bit lengthy, around 30 to 40 per cent of the questions in the paper were tricky. Overall, the paper was difficult for the average students," the student said. READ MORE | CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023

According to the teacher, the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was tricky and balanced. Pankaj Saikia, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Guwahati said, "The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper pattern and difficulty level seemed to be the same as the sample paper published by CBSE. Around 40 per cent of the questions were easy for all students. On the other hand, approximately 30 per cent of the questions were tricky but doable; some adjustments seemed difficult for the students, particularly for the average group. Time may be a constraint for the students if not practiced and prepared for time management. Some students were reported getting confused in using the formats given in the answer books (for journal and ledger) as it is newly introduced and pages are not in order of the question paper.`` Overall the question paper is well balanced and scoring by the students, he added.

VidyaGyan Leadership Academy teacher Pawan Talati said that the Class 12 Accountancy paper was a balanced one, with 30 per cent of the paper was knowledge-based, 55 per cent based on application and 15 per cent required higher-order thinking skills. "The paper pattern was as expected and the questions were asked from the reduced syllabus shared by the board. Students were well prepared and they found the paper easy," the PGT Accountancy teacher said.

Meenu Chandok, HOD, Commerce, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, "the term 2 Class XII Accountancy Exam was relatively easier as compared to previous years’ papers. Students were able to complete the paper on time. Part A, consisting of NPO, Partnership Firms and companies was not very challenging and the majority of the students could attempt the paper with ease. Part B, comprising of Analysis of Financial Statements needed fewer calculations as compared to previous years’ papers. Barring some students who faced difficulty in some adjustments, most of the students were comfortable attempting the paper. Overall, it was a relatively easy paper and most of the students attempted it well."

According to Rajan Dutta, Faculty Accounts, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, "the Accountancy paper was generally lengthy and time has fallen short for most of the students. This time the question paper was well finished in time by most of the students."

Meenu Goyal, PGT Commerce, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram said, "The paper was easy and the questions required a basic understanding of the subject. The paper was as per the pattern shared by CBSE. Students were able to finish the exam paper well within the time and should be able to score reasonably well."

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students appeared for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 exam which will be concluded in June.