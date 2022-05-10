CBSE 10th Term 2 Science Exam 2022 Today; Key Instructions To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Science exam will be held today

CBSE 10th Science Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science exam on Tuesday, May 10. The CBSE Class 10 Science paper will be of 40 marks, and be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates

Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card. The students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they need to reach the exam centres with hand sanitisers, face masks and proper social distancing needs to be followed.

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.



Meanwhile, the Class 12 students will appear for the Food Production, Office Procedures, Design today. Over 35 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams which are being conducted in around 10,000 centres across the country.