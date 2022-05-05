  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern

CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Paper 2022: The students will appear on both the Maths Standard and Basic exam today. The paper will be of 40 marks each, and students will get two hours to complete the paper.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 5, 2022 8:09 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Prescribed Books
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE 10th Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 2 Sample Question, Paper Pattern
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern
The Maths exam will commence at 10:30 am.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics term 2 exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The students will appear on both the Maths Standard and Basic exam today. The paper will be of 40 marks each, and students will get two hours to complete the paper. The Maths exam will commence at 10:30 am.

CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).

The Maths paper will contain three sections- A, B and C consisting of 14 questions. Section A comprises 6 questions of 2 marks each, Section B comprises 4 questions of 3 marks each and Section C comprises 4 questions of 4 marks each.

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards, and have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry their face mask, hand sanitisers, and have to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here.
 

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
Haryana: Government Degree College To Be Set Up In Gurugram
Haryana: Government Degree College To Be Set Up In Gurugram
IIT Kharagpur, Virginia Tech Ties Up To Launch Certification Course In Business Analytics And AI
IIT Kharagpur, Virginia Tech Ties Up To Launch Certification Course In Business Analytics And AI
IISc Bangalore Announces Narendra Summer Internship 2022 Programme For Computer Science Students; Details Here
IISc Bangalore Announces Narendra Summer Internship 2022 Programme For Computer Science Students; Details Here
Puducherry: Over 14,000 Students To Sit For Plus-Two Exam 2022
Puducherry: Over 14,000 Students To Sit For Plus-Two Exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................