CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern

The Maths exam will commence at 10:30 am.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics term 2 exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The students will appear on both the Maths Standard and Basic exam today. The paper will be of 40 marks each, and students will get two hours to complete the paper. The Maths exam will commence at 10:30 am.



CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).



The Maths paper will contain three sections- A, B and C consisting of 14 questions. Section A comprises 6 questions of 2 marks each, Section B comprises 4 questions of 3 marks each and Section C comprises 4 questions of 4 marks each.



Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.



Candidates are required to carry their admit cards, and have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry their face mask, hand sanitisers, and have to follow the social distancing guidelines.