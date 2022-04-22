CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams 2022: English, Maths; Preparation Strategies On Major Papers By Teachers, Experts

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th term 2 exam 2022 will be held from April 26 to May 24

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 2 examinations 2022 from Tuesday, April 26. The students who will appear in the term 2 exam have their major papers- English Language and Literature on April 27, Mathematics Standard and Basic on May 5, Science on May 10, Hindi on May 18, and Computer Application on May 23.

Just few days left for the CBSE 10th term 2 exam 2022, students who are preparing for their class 10 exam might be at their last leg of preparations. To boost the preparation strategies, teachers and experts have shared the preparation tips that will help students to score better in their respective subject. The teachers also shared sample papers with students at the last minute to practice. READ MORE | CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued

Yuvraj Krishan Sharma, Co-Founder and CPO, Kompanions advised students to practice as many past years' question papers to assess their preparation level. "Daily practice of reading, writing for English and Hindi and solving maths and science equations or formulas give students confidence and identify where they are lagging. In addition, it helps students to keep track of time while attempting questions since completing the question paper within the time limit will allow them to track their problem-solving speed," the expert said. ALSO READ | Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The CBSE 10th term 2 English paper will contain sections of Reading, Writing and Grammar and Literature. The Class 10 English exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

The Class 10 English paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks. Sharing the preparation strategy, Shweta Mathur, HoD, English at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "Unseen passages are always a challenge for Class 10 students to solve. It is given to test a few critical skills in a student like reading, conceptual understanding, decoding, inference and vocabulary. It is indeed one of the tricky topics because it can be time consuming and it can go wrong if the student didn’t comprehend the text carefully."

The CBSE Class 10 term 2 Hindi paper will be held on May 18. The Hindi paper will have 20 marks on Section A- Textbooks ad 20 marks on Section B- Writing. Vinni Sharma, HoD, Hindi at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "Do read one chapter every day. Read the easy subject for 45 minutes, while the difficult subject should be read for one or more time. To prepare for the exam, practice hard on the old question papers and try to solve the question paper in less than the prescribed time." The students should study easy and difficult chapters simultaneously and not be careless in making notes, the teacher added.

The CBSE Class 10 Maths will be held on May 5. The 10th Maths paper will contain 40 marks. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram advised students to solve questions from NCERT and NCERT Exemplar and ten-year board papers. "For figure-based questions, figure and solution should be on the same. page reduces. It not only saves your time but also reduces your mistakes," the principal said.

The CBSE Class 10 Science exam will be held on May 10. The paper will contain 40 marks. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School said, "Try to limit your answer to the requirement of the question and avoid writing huge paragraphs describing unnecessary information. Keep your answers alignment as left justified."

Students can also check the CBSE 10th major subject sample papers along with their marking schemes to get an idea of the paper pattern. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.