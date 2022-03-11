CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets Released; Check Timetable

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th datesheets

CBSE 10th Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 datesheets for the class 10 exam. The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here

Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here



According to the CBSE schedule, the major exams like English will be held on April 27, Maths on May 5, Science- May 10, Hindi- May 18, Computer Application- May 23. The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Detail Schedule

April 26- Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai

April 27- English (Language and Literature)

April 28- Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Finance Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Found Course, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Activity Trainer

May 2- Home Science

May 4- Hindustani Music, Book Keeping and Accountancy

May 5- Mathematics Standard and Basic

May 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

May 7- Sanskrit

May 10- Science

May 12- Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course B

May 13- Element of Business

May 14- Social Science

May 17- Hind Music, National Cadet Corps, Telugu, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu

May 18- Hindi Course- A and B

May 21- Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Carnatic Music

May 23- Computer Application

May 24- Information Technology.