  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets Released; Check Timetable

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets Released; Check Timetable

CBSE 10th Exam 2022: The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 4:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Petitioners Not Entitled To Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 Students Of School: CBSE To Supreme Court
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
“Not In Accordance With Guidelines”: CBSE Drop Controversial English Questions, To Award Full Marks
CBSE Regrets For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English
CBSE To Award Full Marks For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets Released; Check Timetable
Check CBSE 10th datesheets
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 datesheets for the class 10 exam. The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here
 

According to the CBSE schedule, the major exams like English will be held on April 27, Maths on May 5, Science- May 10, Hindi- May 18, Computer Application- May 23. The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Detail Schedule

April 26- Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai

April 27- English (Language and Literature)

April 28- Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Finance Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Found Course, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Activity Trainer

May 2- Home Science

May 4- Hindustani Music, Book Keeping and Accountancy

May 5- Mathematics Standard and Basic

May 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

May 7- Sanskrit

May 10- Science

May 12- Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course B

May 13- Element of Business

May 14- Social Science

May 17- Hind Music, National Cadet Corps, Telugu, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu

May 18- Hindi Course- A and B

May 21- Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Carnatic Music

May 23- Computer Application

May 24- Information Technology.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Datesheet CBSE 10th Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Term 2 Date Sheet Released, Board Warns Against Fake News On 12th Result Date
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Term 2 Date Sheet Released, Board Warns Against Fake News On 12th Result Date
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Date Sheet Out; No Clash With JEE Main 2022
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Date Sheet Out; No Clash With JEE Main 2022
IIT Madras To Host Open House 2022 Through Metaverse On March 13
IIT Madras To Host Open House 2022 Through Metaverse On March 13
Manipal Entrance Test 2022 Exam Dates Announced; Details On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process
Manipal Entrance Test 2022 Exam Dates Announced; Details On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 From April 26; Timetable In Detail
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 From April 26; Timetable In Detail
.......................... Advertisement ..........................