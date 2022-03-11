CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets Released; Check Timetable
CBSE 10th Exam 2022: The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 datesheets for the class 10 exam. The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE
According to the CBSE schedule, the major exams like English will be held on April 27, Maths on May 5, Science- May 10, Hindi- May 18, Computer Application- May 23. The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Detail Schedule
April 26- Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai
April 27- English (Language and Literature)
April 28- Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Finance Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Found Course, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Activity Trainer
May 2- Home Science
May 4- Hindustani Music, Book Keeping and Accountancy
May 5- Mathematics Standard and Basic
May 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
May 7- Sanskrit
May 10- Science
May 12- Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course B
May 13- Element of Business
May 14- Social Science
May 17- Hind Music, National Cadet Corps, Telugu, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu
May 18- Hindi Course- A and B
May 21- Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Carnatic Music
May 23- Computer Application
May 24- Information Technology.