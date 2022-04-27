CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: English Paper Today; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE 10th English exam 2022 will be held today

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.



As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.



The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are taking their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country.