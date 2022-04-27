CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: English Paper Today; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.
The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are taking their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country.
Live updates
CBSE Syllabus 2023-24
As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued.
CBSE English Sample Paper Term 2
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, term 2 exams have started on April 26. Class 10 English exam will be conducted on April 27, 2022 and Class 12 English exam will be held on May 13, 2022.
CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper
COVID-19 Guidelines For CBSE Term 2 Exams
Cbse.gov.in 10th Term 2: Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
1. Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.
2. Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Reporting Time
CBSE exam candidates need to carry their admit cards and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am under any circumstances.
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 English
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English term 2 exam 2022 today, April 26.