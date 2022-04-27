  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: English Paper Today; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
Live

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: English Paper Today; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th Term 2 English Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
CBSE Issues Instructions To Fill Centre Code In Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Answer Book
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Dispute On Class 10 Odia Paper Resolved; 28,310 Students Benefitted
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: English Paper Today; Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE 10th English exam 2022 will be held today

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.

The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are taking their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: 10 Best Tips To Score 90+ In CBSE 10th Board Exams. Check Here
Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore
 

Live updates

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Class 10 English paper will be held from 10:30 am following the COVID-19 guidelines. The English paper will be of 40 marks, the paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks.

09:11 AM IST
April 27, 2022

CBSE Syllabus 2023-24

As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued.



09:09 AM IST
April 27, 2022

CBSE English Sample Paper Term 2

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, term 2 exams have started on April 26. Class 10 English exam will be conducted on April 27, 2022 and Class 12 English exam will be held on May 13, 2022. 

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper

09:02 AM IST
April 27, 2022

COVID-19 Guidelines For CBSE Term 2 Exams

As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.

08:55 AM IST
April 27, 2022

Cbse.gov.in 10th Term 2: Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

1. Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

2. Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.

3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

08:54 AM IST
April 27, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Reporting Time

CBSE exam candidates need to carry their admit cards and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am under any circumstances.

08:50 AM IST
April 27, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 English

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English term 2 exam 2022 today, April 26.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Term 2 English Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
CBSE 10th Term 2 English Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
CBSE 10th Term 2 2022 English Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Preparation Tips By Teachers
CBSE 10th Term 2 2022 English Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Preparation Tips By Teachers
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Between April 29 And 30
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Between April 29 And 30
Cambridge University Launches New Free Foundation Course
Cambridge University Launches New Free Foundation Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................