CBSE 10th Term 2 2022 English Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Preparation Tips By Teachers

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th term 2 English paper tomorrow

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 2 English exam on Wednesday, April 27. The students who will take their 10th English must note that paper will contain 10 marks on Reading, Writing and Grammar- 10 marks, Literature- 20 marks. The paper will be of total 40 marks. Sharing the preparation strategy, Shweta Mathur, HoD, English at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "Unseen passages are always a challenge for Class 10 students to solve. It is given to test a few critical skills in a student like reading, conceptual understanding, decoding, inference and vocabulary. It is indeed one of the tricky topics because it can be time consuming and it can go wrong if the student didn’t comprehend the text carefully."

Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School advised students to write answers crisp and short. "The introduction for long answers should be crisp and short. The content should relate to the question more and not to the summary of the lesson. Answers should not exceed 30-40 words," the principal said.

Shweta Mathur, HoD, English at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad advised students to read the questions first before giving answer. "Underline the key words in them and then look for the same keywords in the passage while reading it. When you find the answer in the passage mark it with a pencil on the question paper," the teacher advised.

Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are taking their Class 10 exam which was started on Tuesday, April 26 in 7,406 centres across the country. The students will be required to carry their term 2 hall ticket at the exam centre, and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 exam will be held on April 28, the paper will be Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietics, Library and Info Science.