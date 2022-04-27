CBSE 10th Term 2 English Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

CBSE 10th term 2 English exam today

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 English exam will be conducted today, April 27. The CBSE term 2 exam will be 120 minutes long and will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The CBSE 10th English language paper will be of 40 marks and will consist of three sections-- Reading (10 marks), Writing and Grammar (10 marks), and Literature (20 marks).

The students need to appear in the CBSE, 10th exam following the COVID-19 guidelines- wearing masks, sanitisers and to maintain social distancing are must. The students need to carry their admit card and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am under any circumstances. The CBSE term 2 exam question papers and answer sheets will be distributed at 10:10 am. As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Follow These Important Exam Day Instructions



1. Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser



2. Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time



3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall



4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are taking their Class 10 exam which was started on Tuesday, April 26 in 7,406 centres across the country. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 exam will be held on April 28, the paper will be Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietics, Library and Info Science.