CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Released, Confirms Official

CBSE term 1 results will be available soon at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result: The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 1 examination 2021 has been declared, a CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma confirmed. In an unprecedented move, the board has sent the CBSE 10th term 1 marksheets to the respective school over email. CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE Visit here for Results Update, 10th & 12th Board Exams 2022 Term 2 date sheets, study materials, questions papers, preparation tips to score high, and more.

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," the CBSE spokesperson said.

The CBSE term 1 result for Class 10 board exam has been released on Friday, March 11.

"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360. To check CBSE results, Class 10 students will have to reach out to their schools.

Once released online, students can access their 10th term 1 result on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.