Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: The CBSE has announced the term 1 results for Class 10 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 10 term 1 scorecards has been released for the board exams held in November-December 2021. Interestingly, the 10th term 1 results are not available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Instead, the Central Board of Secondary Education has mailed the Class 10 scorecards to the respective school, along with the scorecard.

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," the CBSE spokesperson said.

To check CBSE results, Class 10 students will have to reach out to their schools. Meanwhile, it is expected that the CBSE may also release the term 1 result online. Once released, students can access their 10th term 1 result on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 term 1 result link.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit.

The CBSE 10th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.