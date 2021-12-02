CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Covid-19, Check Exam Centre Guidelines, Reporting Time
CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: The term 1 exam on Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing.
CBSE Term 1 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting the class 10 Science term 1 exam on Thursday (December 2). The term 1 exam on Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the answers.
The science paper will contain three sections- Section A and B- 24 questions and C- 12 questions. The total marks would be 40 without any negative marking.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
CBSE OMR Sheet Details
Students will be required to fill in the following details on the CBSE OMR sheet, students can refer to the CBSE admit card for the relevant information.
- Students’ name
- Father's name
- CBSE term 1 board exam roll number
- Exam day and date
- Exam center number and name
- Subject code and name
- School code
CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Important guidelines to follow
- Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited
- Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer
- The students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet
- Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- CBSE will not announce results as pass, fail or essential repeat at the end of term 1. The final result will be available at the end of term 2 exams.