CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Covid-19, Check Exam Centre Guidelines, Reporting Time

CBSE Class 10 term 1 Science paper today

CBSE Term 1 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting the class 10 Science term 1 exam on Thursday (December 2). The term 1 exam on Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the answers.



The science paper will contain three sections- Section A and B- 24 questions and C- 12 questions. The total marks would be 40 without any negative marking.

CBSE OMR Sheet Details

Students will be required to fill in the following details on the CBSE OMR sheet, students can refer to the CBSE admit card for the relevant information.

Students’ name Father's name CBSE term 1 board exam roll number Exam day and date Exam center number and name Subject code and name School code

CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Important guidelines to follow