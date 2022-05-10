CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis: "Application Based, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th Science paper analysis

CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10. The students who have appeared in their Science paper analysed it a bit difficult, with few questions appeared to be tricky. Shubhi Gautam, a student of Mount Abu Public School, Rohini said, "The paper was easy. Most questions were directly from NCERT. Numericals were also easy. It wasn't tricky as most questions had a direct answer. I have written all answers properly with all keywords." CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates

Another student Harshit analysed the 10th Science paper as easy. "The questions were straight forward and few of them were direct from the NCERT. Questions were mostly similar to that of the pre boards just the values had been made simpler. Enough written practice was done in the pre boards so time could be managed easily," the student said.

According to Aashika Thakur, a student of Geeta Bal Bharti School, Delhi, "Today's science exam was easy. Who have prepared well for the exam will gain full marks nothing was out of the syllabus. All the sets of question paper was easy. Question paper contained straight forward questions and length of attempting the question was short. It was not lengthy."

The teachers also analysed the difficulty level of the paper as 'moderate'. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Sector 8, Rohini, said, Level of Question paper is moderate. A few questions are easy but application based. Conventional questions are missing, not easy for average student."

Chinar Banga, Deputy Head, Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad said, "It was an easy to moderate level paper. We found that no question was out of syllabus. Exposure to this typology of questions was given in our practice test papers and assignments given throughout the year. 50% of the paper was application based and 35 per cent was a test of understanding. Only 15 per cent was recall based. It is a scoring and a balanced paper."

According to Deepika Sharma, HOD Science at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, "the question paper consisted of 15 questions with internal choice as per board pattern. Overall the students found the paper to be Average. Few questions were found to be tricky, but finally tracked at the last moment. Numerical part of the paper was very easy and direct. Overall students were satisfied with the paper and hope the next few papers would also be in quite easy so that they could score good marks."

Renu Tewari, TGT-Science, Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr, analysed the 10th Science paper as "The science paper was on a moderate to difficult scale. The Biology questions were application-based and in-depth knowledge was required to solve them. Physics and chemistry questions were concept-based. While the question paper was as per the syllabus, around 30 to 40 per cent of questions were indirect and tricky. Set 2 was difficult as compared to the other two sets."

The Science teachers from Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed the paper as application based and tricky, with most of the questions from the sample paper. "Questions were quite similar to those given in pre boards. All the three sets were balanced with Physics numerical were easy and case based questions were indiect and taken during the reviision session."

The Class 10 Science paper was of 40 marks, and held for a duration f two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The Class 12 students appeared for the Food Production, Office Procedures, Design papers. CBSE will conduct the 12th language papers on Wednesday, May 11, however, there will be no exams for Class 10.