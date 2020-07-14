CBSE 10th Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Results Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the Class 10 results tomorrow. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has confirmed the CBSE Class 10 result date. Students can check the Class 10 CBSE exam results on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students can access their CBSE 10th result 2020 using their roll numbers, school numbers, centre numbers and admit card ID. All these information are mentioned on the CBSE Class 10th admit card.

A few papers of CBSE Class 10 exams could not be conducted as per schedule due to violence in North-east Delhi and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and had to be cancelled. The board has decided to award marks to the students for the remaining subjects on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

The board has already declared the CBSE Class 12 results on May 13, 2020. As many as 88.78 per cent students have qualified the CBSE Class 12 exams.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link ‘CBSE Exam Results’

Step 3: On the next window, insert the roll numbers, school numbers, centre numbers and admit card ID in the spaces alloted

Step 4: Submit and view the CBSE Class 10 result 2020

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their CBSE Class 10 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. To view the results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the website. However, students can cross-check the CBSE Class 10 results 2020 with the official website for authentication.