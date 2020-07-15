CBSE 10th Result Today; Grade System Explained

CBSE 10th result: The board will award grades instead of marks

CBSE 10th result will be announced today. Class 10 results will be available on CBSE's official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and 'cbseresults.nic.in'. This year the board had to adopt an alternative assessment scheme after cancellation of exams in a few subjects. The board has already released class 12 results based on the alternative scheme. While for class 12, the board award marks scored by a student in a subject, for class 10 result it awards grades. Grades are awarded in a fashion to highlight a students' relative performance.

CBSE 10th Result Today: Live Updates

Assessment of theory/practical papers in external subjects is done in numerical scores. The Board will also indicate grades in the marks sheets issued to the candidates in case of subjects of external examinations. In case of internal assessment subjects, only grades shall be shown.

Letter grades on a nine-point scale are used for subjects of external examinations. However, in case of subjects of internal examination the assessment is made on a five point scale i.e. A,B,C,D & E.

The grades in CBSE 10th board external examination will be given as per the scores obtained in the external examination. In case of internal examination it will be awarded by the school.

For awarding the grades, the Board puts all the passed students in a rank order and awards grades as per the system given below:

A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E: Failed candidates

This year, however, the board may decide not to mark 'FAIL' in subjects for exams were cancelled and instead will mark 'Essential Repeat', a protocol followed during CBSE 12th results.