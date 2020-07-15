CBSE 10th Result Today For Over 18 Lakh Students

CBSE 10th Result will be released today @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result will be announced today. After class 12 results on July 13, speculations were high and class 10 students were anxious. While the board announced 12th result as a surprise without any prior notice to students, it announced class 10 results through Twitter. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also apprised students of the class 10 result date.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he tweeted.

CBSE class 10 result will be released for over 18 lakh students. Since, examination for a few papers could not be conducted this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the board will be evaluating students on the basis of a revised assessment scheme.

The revised assessment scheme takes into account a student's over-all academic ability. Students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

The result time has not been announced yet but it is expected that 10th result will be announced around afternoon. It will be available on board's official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board may also arrange for results to be delivered through IVRS, SMS, and UMANG app.