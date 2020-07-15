  • Home
CBSE 2020 10th Result: Over 41,000 Students Score More Than 95%

In this year's CBSE Class 10 results, 1,84,358 students have scored above 90% out of the more than 18 lakh students who appeared for the exams.

New Delhi:

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, that was released today, 41,804 students have managed to score more than 95% of the marks, CBSE informed. This figure is less than the previous year when there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95%. This year, 1,84,358 students have scored above 90% out of the more than 18 lakh students who appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage this year is at 91.46 %, a marginal increase from 91.10% in 2019. Similar to the Class 12th results, Trivandrum region has recorded the highest pass percentage with Trivandrum 99.28%.

Chennai and Bengaluru are the second and third best-performing districts with 98.95% and 98.23% respectively. This year, 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and 17,13,121 students have passed. Students can access the CBSE 2020 10th result through the official websites cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, Umang application, and Digilocker website and application.

The CBSE 10th results were announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal through his official social media handle.



