CBSE Class 10 Results Date Not Finalised Yet: Official

As soon as a decision on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 10 result date is taken, the Board will make an announcement, said Rama Sharma, CBSE official while answering questions asked in regards to CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date. “I think we should not..say that the result has been delayed. These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools,” Ms Sharma added.

Earlier, the Board’s Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, had in June said that the Class 12 results can be expected by July 31 and Class 10 results by July 20.

Once the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 are declared, students will be able to download their Class 10th mark sheets from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

CBSE Class 10 results may also be available via SMS, details of which will be announced on the result day.

Marks to CBSE Class 10 students will be awarded based on an ‘assessment scheme’ devised in the absence of board examinations. The 10th results 2021 will be prepared using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

After the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results, the CBSE will begin the registration process for optional exams.

Optional exams are for students who are not happy with the assessment schemes of the board, their scores, and want to improve their results.