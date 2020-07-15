CBSE 10th Result 2020: Anxious Students Share Hilarious Memes On Twitter

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be released for over 18 lakh students

CBSE will announce class 10 results today. The board results for over 18 lakh class 10 students will be released around afternoon. The anticipation for results has increased anxiety among students and naturally they are turning to humor to battle the stress. Students, ever since the result date announcement, have been flooding internet with result memes.

CBSE had announced class 12 results suddenly without prior announcement, but chose to inform class 10 students of result declaration beforehand.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', wrote on Twitter.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

While students wait for their result, they are expressing their nervousness on social media platforms.

'Nervous, Happy, Exciting,' wrote one student on Twitter.

Today.... 10th result. Cbse ......

Nervous

Happy

Exciting

😨😨😨😨😨😶😶😶😶😶😶#cbse2020 — Khushim02 (@khushim02) July 15, 2020

Some students have shared some hilarious memes highlighting the hype around board results.

"CBSE class 10th result will be declared today "

Me and my friends: pic.twitter.com/iK2T1unWDa — PrAtiBha🌺🌈 (@Sanskarii_ladki) July 15, 2020

CBSE BOARD RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED TODAY



Meanwhile CLASS 10th Students : #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/uIQw2nLqwl — Hardik Hasani (@HasaniHardik) July 15, 2020

While students are anxious, there are others who are wishing them luck.

CBSE will release class 10 results on its official results website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. Students would need their school code, exam roll number and date of birth to check their result. CBSE will also make arrangements for the result to be available through IVRS and SMS.

This year the board did not announce class 12 topper's list and will follow suit for class 10 results as well. For class 10, the board will follow grading system instead of awarding marks in each subject.



