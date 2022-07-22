CBSE 10th Result 2022 Out; Direct Links, How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Declared

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 result 2022 today, July 22. The CBSE 10th result 2022 link is now available on the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 result by entering roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID. The board has prepared the CBSE 10th mark sheet by considering the weightage marks of term 1 and term 2.

Suggested: Subscribe to Careers360 premium to get exclusive materials on Career Counselling/Exams Preparation/Study Abroad after 10th Just @ 299 Click Here



Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students. Download Here Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

As many as 21,09,208 students registered for the CBSE 10th exam. Out of which 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam and 19,76,668 students pass the CBSE secondary school examination (Class 10) 2022. The board has recorded the pass percentage of 94.40 per cent.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

In CBSE 10th Result 2022, the girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 95.21 per cent while that of boys is 93.80 per cent. About 64,908 students scored above 95 per cent, and over 2.36 lakh (2,36,993) students secured above 90 per cent marks.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022.." Enter the log in credentials -- roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Direct Link: CBSE 10th Result 2022