CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 10 exam 2022 was concluded on Tuesday, May 24. Sources in CBSE told Careers360 that the evaluation process for the most of the term 2 exam papers have been completed, and the result is likely to be announced by June-end. "The board has received most of the evaluated copies, the Class 10 result is likely to be announced by June-end. If delayed, the 10th result will be announced by July first week," the sources said. Once released, the students can check the Class 10 exam result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the students took social media urging CBSE to announce the Class 10 result on the basis of '#BestofEitherTerms'. The ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ evaluation method is the most trending tweets since May 24, the day CBSE 10th exam was concluded, and the other state board students have also joined the trend. A student organisation has also submitted a representation on ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ evaluation method to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE.

CBSE has not been clarified the weightage of term 1 and 2 examinations. CBSE will not announce the term 2 marks separately, and will release the cumulative marksheets of term 1 and 2 exams separately. For details on CBSE exam 2022 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.