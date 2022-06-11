  • Home
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?

CBSE Result 2022: In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 4:56 pm IST
CBSE result 2022 awaited; details here
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam concluded on May 24. The exams started on April 26 and papers were held in one session on all the exam days. The official website for CBSE 10th results is cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions as well. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

The last date to upload Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exam, project work and internal assessment marks was May 31, 2022, while it was June 5 for CBSE Class 12. Therefore, students can expect their CBSE Class 10 result anytime soon.

CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding CBSE Class 10 result date and time.

The Class 10th result will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10 results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks.

