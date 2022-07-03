CBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th result on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 exam on Monday, July 4. Reports suggest that CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, and Class 12 result on July 10. Once announced, students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. ALSO READ | CBSE Results 2022: CBSE Launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Result Declaration

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students. Download Here Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

The students can also get their 10th, 12th results 2022 on the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam which was launched yesterday. Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). This new Pariksha Sangam tab is in addition to the already existing tabs in cbse.gov.in -- Main Website, SARAS, Results and Academic Website.

To get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022, the students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall. The students who could not get the minimum passing marks can apply for reverification/ revaluation of their respective paper.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 link

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download Class 10 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, CBSE announced the term 1 result 2022 in offline format, the board sent marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations to the respective school. The students collect their marksheets from the schools.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam, while 14 lakh students appeared for 12th exam 2022. Apart from the official website, the students can get their Class 10 result 2022 on the Digilocker app and the website- digilocker.gov.in.